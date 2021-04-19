Franklin E. "Bull" Barry, 53, of Lake Blackshear, died April 17, 2021 at The Willson Hospice House. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. David Benton will officiate. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM before the service.
Frank was born on March 11, 1968 in Albany to Bennie Fred and Jean Ethridge Barry. He graduated from Albany High School in 1986 and lived in Albany all his life before moving to Lake Blackshear in 2017.
Frank was a natural born salesman and was employed with Potter Motor Company, Wallace Chevrolet and Prince Chevrolet of Albany. He enjoyed cars, hunting and fishing. Frank was an expert cook, collected loads of Coca Cola memorabilia and loved animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hancock.
Survivors include his wife, Martha "Marsha" Barry, two children, Mattie M. Hardegree and Wills B. Hardegree all of Lake Blackshear, GA, two brothers, Michael Hancock and Elzie (Wanda) Hancock all of Albany, GA, a sister, Cathy (Don) Salter of Sylvester, GA and all is Fur Babies.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Frank to The Albany Humane Society, 1705 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.