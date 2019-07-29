Franklin Winston "John Henry" White, 77 of Shellman passed away July 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Tuesday July 30, 2019 in the Shellman First Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Ray White and Rev. Olin Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Arlington.
Mr. White was born Jan. 17, 1942 in Arlington, Ga. the son of the late Arthur White, Sr. and Maude Dykes White. Mr. White was a high school graduate and was retired from Whites Seafood in Albany Ga. He was a member of the Shellman First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was an avid fisherman, and he shared his fish with the hurricane workers during the hurricane Michael disaster. He never met a stranger and was friendly to all.
Survivors include his wife Bobbie M. Brown White of Shellman, 3 daughters, Lisa K. White of Augusta, Ga., Tonya Renee Parlor (Christopher) of Hazelhurst, Ga. and Jessica Lynn White of Atlanta, Ga., 2 brothers, Herbert "Dick" White of Texas, and William Bill White of Albany and 2 Grandchildren, Caleb Lee Parlor and Kelsey Renee Parlor.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Daisy Laverne Hammack White, a son Franklin Winston White, Jr., 4 brothers, Arthur "Boy" White, Jr., Thurman Lee "Sang" White, Irvin "Pete" White, and Edgar "Ed" White, 4 sisters, Belle Cook, Pearl Monfort, Myreece Moore and Annie Maude White.
The family will receive friends in the church Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.
Lunsford Funeral Home
Cuthbert, Ga. 39840
229/732-2148
