Fred Clayton Bullard, 90, of Camilla passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at home with his family.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kathy Israel-McLeod and Marty McLeod will officiate.
Born April 17, 1931 in Camilla, GA, Mr. Bullard was the son of the late William Webb Bullard, Sr. and India Manry Bullard, as the ninth of eleven children. On April 4, 1958, he married Marion Lawrence. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and led the worship services for many years beginning countless services with "I was glad when they said unto me let us go to the house of the Lord". Mr. Bullard was a veteran of the United States Army, having served 2 years in the Army and 4 years in the Reserves. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1994, after 42 years of service.
Mr. Bullard was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, his brothers, William Webb Bullard, Jr. (Betty), Franklin Manry Bullard, Walter George Bullard (Lillie Mae), and Harold Curry Bullard (Marjorie); and sisters, Hazel Bullard, Hilda Bullard Murphy (Jack), Helen Jane Bullard Logan (Robert), Martha Chloe Bullard, and Jeffrie Gene Bullard Hughes (Jerrell).
Survivors include his wife, Marion Lawrence Bullard of Camilla; two daughters, Gina Lee Bullard Lumpkin (Mike) of Camilla and Martha Jane Bullard of Camilla; two sons, Clayton Lawrence Bullard (Angela) of Camilla and Benjamin John Bullard of Albany; a brother, Henry Louie Bullard (Bobbie) of Macon. He was Daddy Fred to his five grandchildren, Jeremy William Lumpkin (Amy), Katherine Grace Bullard (Dylan Lamb), Gavin James Bullard, Grayson Duvall Bullard, and William Michael Lumpkin, Jr. and six great grandchildren, Jordan Lumpkin, Reese Lumpkin, Clay Lumpkin, Emilie Lumpkin, Matthew Lumpkin, and Ryan Lumpkin. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 - 10 a.m., Wednesday, one hour before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3393 Slough Rd, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.