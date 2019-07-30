Fred Tedder, Sr.

Fred Stevie Tedder, Sr., 82, of Cuthbert, GA, formerly of Albany, GA died Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, GA.
Funeral services for Mr. Tedder will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Centerville United Methodist Church in Early County with Rev. James Scarborough officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Tedder was born in Donalsonville, GA on May 13, 1937 to Raymond Bennie Tedder and Mildred King Tedder. He grew up working in his dads print shop and learned a lot about the printing industry. Later he moved on to working with his dad at The Donalsonville News for 3 years and Bainbridge Post Search Light for 4 years. as a Linotype Operator. Finally changing his career, he then began working for Bainbridge Air Base and joined the Air Force, but was honorably discharged. During that time he moved to Panama City, FL and worked for Panama City News Herald as a Linotype Operator for 8 years. After settling down and having 3 children, he decided to move to Albany, GA and kept working in the newspaper industry. He worked for The Albany Herald for 21 years starting out as a Linotype Operator and was moved to several positions within the company. Throughout his career Mr. Tedder also worked for Rick Turner Rubber Stamps, Sears Maintenance Center and Reeds Hardware until his retirement.
Mr. Tedder loved his family dearly. He loved coaching his kids' baseball games and volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America as they grew up. He was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church for many years. Mr. Tedder loved fishing and loved telling stories about his family history. He also gave good advice to those who listened.
He is survived by his wife of Doris Ouida Tedder of Cuthbert, GA; his two sons, Fred Stevie Tedder, Jr. and his wife Joann of Leesburg, GA; Zackary Scott Tedder of Edison, GA; one daughter, Angela Tedder Miller and her husband Ray of Leesburg, GA; and three grandchildren, Fred Stevie Tedder, III and wide Brittney of Leesburg, GA, Zackary Scott Tedder, Jr. and his fiancée Presley Brian of Albany, GA; and Zane Mitchell Tedder and his wife Samantha of Albany, GA; two great grandchildren, Davynn Claire Tedder and Hunter Wesson Tedder, both of Albany, GA.
Mr. Tedder was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Bennie Tedder and Mildred King Tedder, and his infant brother, Raymond Carol Tedder.
Arrangements entrusted to Evans-Skipper Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.