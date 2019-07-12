Thank you for reading. Please consider subscribing to the AlbanyHerald.com. By subscribing you help support the important journalism that AlbanyHerald.com brings you every day 24/7. Click HERE for more information.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for visiting AlbanyHerald.com! You have 2 more free stories before we ask you to support your local journalism.
Thank you for visiting AlbanyHerald.com! You have 2 more free stories before we ask you to support your local journalism.
Thank you for visiting AlbanyHerald.com! You have 2 more free stories before we ask you to support your local journalism.
Thank you for visiting AlbanyHerald.com! You have 2 more free stories before we ask you to support your local journalism.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.