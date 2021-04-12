Frederick J. Simmons, long-time Professor at Albany Junior / Darton College, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia on February 19, 2021 after a long illness. Born in the eastern mountains of West Virginia, he grew up in Charleston, obtained his Master's degree from the University of Tennessee, and moved to Albany in 1971 with his wife, Harriet Luebke Simmons. He taught sociology, criminal justice, anthropology, and continuing education courses in photography. He retired in 1997, and in 2009 he and Harriet moved to Atlanta, where they were happy to live next door to their daughter, Sara, son-in-law Anthony, and twin grandsons, Tristan and Avery Brown.
Fred was a wonderful portrait photographer, and he took photographs on his travels in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico, and of the beauty of nature in Southwest Georgia, many of which he printed in his home darkroom. He also was a scale cabinetmaker, using specialized wood-working tools to create perfect, dollhouse size, reproductions of fine American antique furniture, which were marketed at the Doll Shop, on the grounds of the Greenbriar Hotel.
In his later years Fred was an avid deer hunter, excellent marksman, and all-around firearms enthusiast. He collected, repaired, and restored guns, both for himself and his friends. He greatly enjoyed more than 25 years of membership in the Southwest Georgia Sportsman's club, where he served at various times as President, Director, and Chief Range Officer.
Fred's family is grateful that he was able to remain at home in their care during his last years, and for many happy memories together. He and Harriet were married for 57 years. Fred is also survived by his brother, Michael Simmons, and by nieces and nephews in Southern California.
