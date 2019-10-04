Gail C. Feingold, 82, of Emeryville, CA, formerly of Camilla, Georgia, died on September 29, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Lucy Feingold, Lynn Feingold Michalski, Louis Feingold (Susan), and three grandchildren, Bobby Feingold, Julie Feingold and Natalie Feingold. Gail was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Feingold, who died in 1981, and her second husband, Kenneth Poulsen, who died in 1994.
Gail grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and went to the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. She met her first husband, Robert "Bob" Feingold, through his sister who was a member of her sorority. She and Bob ran Feingold's clothing store in Camilla, GA. For many years, Gail wrote articles and was a photographer for numerous newspapers in Southwest Georgia. She served as a member of the Georgia State Funeral Licensing Board from 1976 through 1981. Gail enjoyed gardening and ecology and loved the environment. She started the Arbor Day program in local schools, and in conjunction with promoting the importance of trees and forests, passed out saplings to all of the local schools during Arbor Day. She was president of the Camilla Garden Club and was a Master Gardner. She was an avid member of the Temple Sisterhood, Hadassah and ORT. After Bob passed away, she met Ken Poulsen and later married him and moved to Walnut Creek, CA. Gail and Ken loved the ocean and moved to a floating home in the Berkeley Marina, which was featured in Architectural Digest Magazine. Along with her bright smile and sparkling eyes and kind, generous nature, Gail brought her love of gardening to the marina when she attached a large barge to her home which she filled with plants, trees, and an outdoor kitchen and grill area, using it as a garden on the water. Gail and Ken enjoyed traveling the world as well as sailing to many continents on their sailing yacht. Gail helped Ken open numerous shopping centers in California which featured the first discount brand stores such as Old Navy and Nordstrom Rack to the area. After Ken passed away, Gail moved for many years to Hawaii, before returning to the Bay Area in California.
Graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery in Albany, GA. Rabbi Moshe Elbaz will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ORT, 6435 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 303, Los Angeles, CA 90048 or to Hadassah hospitals at Hadassah.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.