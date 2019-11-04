Gail Watson Hall, 79 of Albany, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence.
Her memorial service will be Monday 2 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. John Spencer and Mr. Ed Deming will officiate.
Born in Miami, FL, to George and Margaret Watson, Gail grew up in Cordele, Ga. where she graduated from Crisp county high. After marrying, she lived in several different cities in the United States and Germany. In 1972 she moved to Albany and had resided there ever since. She provided many adventures for her family that provided education and fun throughout their childhood. She had several jobs before she became employed at Boys and Girls Club of Albany, retiring as the Director of Finance.
Mrs Hall also was talented in many ways. She loved entertaining, sewing, baking, ceramics, scuba diving, and volunteered at Chehaw Animal Park as a Docent in Education Animal Care.
Mrs. Hall was proceeded in death by her father George Willis Watson, her mother Margaret Louise Watson, and her brother Robert William Watson.
Survivors include her daughters, Michele Parker (Bill) Albany, Ga., Melanie Carter, Albany, Ga, grandchildren Toni Ann Gibson (Johnathan) Albany, Ga., Christi Priest (Nick), Sasser, Michael Parker, Albany, Ga. and 3 Great Grandchildren Faith Gibson, Miracle Gibson, and Jacob Priest.
The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring make memorials to Boys and Girls Club of Albany, P O Box1130, Albany, GA 31702, Chehaw Animal Park, 105 Chehaw Park Rd, Albany, GA 31701 or Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.