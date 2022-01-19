Gail Lewis Murchison, 80, of Roswell passed away peacefully on January 18, 2022. She was born in Edison, GA on January 8, 1942. She spent her formative years in Albany, GA and was a 1959 graduate of Albany High School. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern and would work for Georgia Power Co. prior to a move to Rome, GA in 1970 where she would raise her three sons. She would spend 21 years in Rome as a busy mother supporting her sons in their schools and extracurricular activities, while still finding time to receive her Masters degree from West Georgia. She was an active member of Rome First United Methodist Church. While in Rome she also began a 23-year career as a special education teacher. Her tenure with Rome City Schools was the longest of her career. She would continue her career teaching in Carroll Co. and Carrollton City Schools before retiring from the Lowndes Co. School system in 2001.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Lewis and Mildred Squires (Herman), her brother Skip Lewis, and her husband of 31 years and father of her three sons, James R. Murchison.
She is survived by her three sons, Scott Murchison (Nicole) of Fairhope, AL, Drew Murchison (Christie) of Mobile, AL, and Brian Murchison of Cumming, GA; Four grandchildren, Andrew and Caroline Murchison of Mobile, AL and Hayden Woodford and Presley Murchison of Fairhope, AL; Two sisters, Tracy Standridge and Jane Squires; Several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Monday 1:30PM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Those desiring please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 323 Pine Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
