Gail "Marie" Johnson Bullington, 79, of Albany, Georgia passed peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Perfect Care in Americus.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, at Riverside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery.
Gail was born in Miami, Florida on September 28, 1940, to the late Dan M. and Marie L. Johnson. Gail moved to Albany as a child eventually attending Albany High School. She was happily married to Bobby R. Bullington for 54 years; he always said she was the prettiest girl in Albany! Gail and Bobby owned and managed rental properties. Through the decades, many of their tenants became more like family than renters.
Gail was known for her beautiful gardening and delicious southern cooking. Mid-life, Gail discovered her artistic flare and made many lovely stained-glass pieces, including one for each child and grandchild. Her favorite vacation spot was Panama City Beach where she had many happy times with family and friends. Gail taught a children's Sunday school class at Eager Avenue Baptist Church for 15 years. At her home she always had lots of candy, baked goods and usually a little cash for any child who came by. Gail enjoyed people and knew how to make each one that she met feel special; she had a gift for conversation and sharing joy and encouragement where ever she went. So many people in local businesses knew her by name.
Dan M. Johnson, Jr., who was Gail's only sibling, preceded her in death. She was a loving mother to her children, Cynthia (Jed) Smock, Donna L. Golden, Sharon (Don) Taylor. Russell G. Bullington, and Steven (Cathy) R. Bullington (deceased). Gail has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
