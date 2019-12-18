Garness George Boothby
on 12/14/2019. Garness George Boothby, 85, of Albany, GA died Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Albany Bible Church. Rev. W. W. "Pete" Daughtry will officiate. Interment will follow in Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.
Born in Cherokee, Iowa, George joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He married his Sweetie in 1955 and they enjoyed many wonderful years of travel and living in different parts of the country and the Philippines. During this time, four beautiful daughters were born into the family. He was stationed at Turner Air Force Base early in his 20 years of service and after retirement, moved back to Albany. He worked at Proctor & Gamble for 20 more years. George was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a Christian and member of the Albany Bible Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching birds come to the feeder he made. Woodworking was a hobby of his and he made many beautiful items.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Boothby and Laverne Auman Boothby and a daughter, Susan Lynn Boothby.
Survivors include his wife, Diana B. Boothby, Albany, GA, daughters, Cyndy Marvin, Albany, GA; Sharon Irlbacher (George), Fredericksburg, VA, Georgie Avila (Adrian), Albany, GA, granddaughters, Faith, Andrea, Jessica and great-grandchildren, Gabe, Edison, Juni and Maverick.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Albany Bible Church
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials in memory of Garness George Boothby to Albany Bible Church, 100 Grand Island Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
