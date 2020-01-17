Albany, GA
Gary Alan Long
Gary Alan Long, 68, of Albany, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern. Mr. Centrial Miller and Mr. Ned Yeatts will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Saturday prior to the funeral service beginning at 1 PM.
Gary was born in Griffin, GA, and moved to Albany in 1968. He graduated from Albany High School in 1969. He was a Methodist by faith. Gary retired from M & M Mars with 30 years of service. He was an avid University of Georgia fan, and was a NASCAR fan.
Gary is survived by his wife: Deedie Long, Albany; 2 children: Greg Long, Albany, Kristy Allen (Matt) Grovetown, GA; a sister: Beverly Carswell, Albany; 3 nieces and a nephew he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
www.kimbrellstern.com
