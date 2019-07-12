Mr. Gary Anderson, Sr., 72 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Pastor George Graham will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, July 12, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1207 South Harding Street Apt. A in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
