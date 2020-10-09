Gary L. Treadaway, 71, of Albany, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside services will be held, Monday, at 2:00 PM, October 12, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Devaughn Vick will officiate.
Gary was born in Thomasville, Gs on February 23, 1949. He went to school in Thomasville, Albany and graduated from Walker High in Atlanta He attended Albany Jr College for 2 years. He was very proud that he was the chess champion there. He won a football scholarship to Georgia Tech but he declined to go to Ga Tech because he was making too much money building houses and he had just bought a new Mustang. Then he decided rather than building houses, he wanted to help people so he became a policeman first in Bainbridge and then in Thomasville before becoming Chief of Police in Ochlochnee, GA. Next he changed his career goal to working as an EMT in Thomasville eventually working as a Paramedic at Dougherty County EMS for approximately 17 years.
Survivors include his wife, Ophelia Treadaway of Albany, a son, Gary Patrick of Monticello, GA, 2 step sons, Barry Henry (Traci) of Leesburg, GA and Ben Brooks of Albany, a sister, Cheryl Treadaway of Conyers, GA, and 4 grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, H. M. and Louise Treadaway.
To share your thoughts with the Treadaway family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.