Gary "Bootsie" Leslie Brazel, 70, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the chapel of Lunsford Funeral Home with Mark Spraggins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until funeral time at the funeral home.
Gary was born on May 15, 1951, in Dawson, GA the son of the late Kenneth and Mildred Louise Matthews Brazel. He was a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic, a 1971 graduate of Calhoun Co. High School and was a member of the Cordrays United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Kenneth Wayne Brazel and Harold Brazel, a niece, Jennifer Smith and a nephew, Chris Hart.
Survivors include his wife, Piper DeBarry Brazel of Cuthbert, a daughter, Nikki (Jeff) McCarter of Cuthbert, a son, Gary Alan (Lisa) Brazel of Cuthbert, 4 sisters, Imogene Hart of Marietta, GA, Gail (Charlie) Rowell of Leesburg, Helen (Andy) McMath of Shellman and Carol (Larry) Jepson of Alpharetta, GA, a brother, David Brazel of Dawson, 2 grandchildren, Avera Longshore and Noah Hardwick and several nieces and nephews.
