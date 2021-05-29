Gary Madaris, 72, of Panama City, FL, formerly of Albany, died Friday, May 28, 2021 at Gulf Coast Reginal Medical Center.
His graveside service will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Sumner City Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Tifton, Mr. Madaris lived most of his life in Albany before moving to Panama City ten years ago and was the owner of Gary's Trim Shop.
Survivors include his children, Andy Madaris and Patti Douville both of Panama City, FL, grandchildren, Spencer Douville (Bethany), South Korea, Tyler Swift, Albany, great grandchildren, Easton Rhett and Rory. He also survived by cousins, Donny rooks, Peggy Story, Patsy Eckels, Nancy Bertram and his English Bulldog Mr. Boots.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
