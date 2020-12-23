Gary Martin Wilson, 82, of Cuthbert passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Lunsford Funeral Home with Rev. Frank McFather officiating. Interment will follow in the Benevolence Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ann DeVane Wilson who passed away on December 2, 2020.
Gary was born on April 17, 1938 in Cuthbert the son of the late John Ivey and Mattie Martin Wilson. Gary was a Farmer, EMT, former Coleman Police Chief, member of the Woodmen of the World, a member of the National Guard, a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #19 and a member of the Brooksville Baptist Church. He retired as the Randolph County Sheriff, a member of the retired Georgia Sheriff's Association and a supporter of the Georgia Sheriff's Boys Ranch. After graduating from the Shellman High School he graduated from ABAC and the University of Georgia.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth (Buster) Bryant of Leesburg, a son, Mark (Paula) Wilson of Cuthbert, 3 grandchildren, Cody, Trey (Nicole) and KayLee (Allen) and 3 great grandchildren, Jackson, Cheyenne and Blakely
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Mask are encouraged and social distancing will be required.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
