Gary Lee Wray, 85, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Gary was born on November 18, 1933 in Gastonia, NC, the second of four sons born to Odell and Joy Wray. He was preceded in death by two of them, Daniel Coit Wray and Glenn Hemingway Wray. Gary spent many happy days in Gastonia with his brothers and cousins, and it was there that he met and married his wife of sixty-five years, Shirley.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Gary continued to serve as a Civil Service employee and retired from the Marine Base in Albany, GA in 1988. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He and Shirley enjoyed many trips to the mountains and other areas of the country. More than anything, Gary enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Williams Wray, Albany, GA, three sons, Gary Michael Wray (Becky), Albany, Ga, Ronald Dale Wray (Rebecca), Panama City, FL, Terry Kirk Wray (Shayla), Sylvester, GA, a brother, George Truett Wray, Gastonia, NC, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at their residence on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
