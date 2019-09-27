Mrs. Gayle Jordan Doran, 79, of Albany died Wednesday Sept 25, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Shellman, GA and grew up in Cuthbert, GA, Mrs. Doran taught school for 30 years at Deerfield-Windsor School. She enjoyed Braves Baseball, Golf and Tennis. Mrs. Doran also loved to travel and spending time at the beach house in Jacksonville, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Mickey Jordan; her husband Jim Doran.
Survivors include her son Chris Doran and Pilar of Gainesville, FL; a daughter Stacey Doran of Albany; her grandchildren Gavin Doran, Chase Doran, Allen Folsom and Christopher Folsom; a sister Sandra South of Jacksonville Beach, FL.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Doran by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.