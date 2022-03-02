...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry conditions will continue today with relative humidity forecast
in the upper teens to low 20s across the area. Poor to fair
dispersion is expected due to light transport winds, but these dry
conditions and dry fuels will contribute to an elevated fire
weather danger today.
Dr. Gayle Merritt-Manning, age 75, of Albany, GA, passed away on February 28, 2022 at her home in Panama City Beach, FL. The funeral will be held at the First Baptist Church of Colquitt, GA on Monday, March 7, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M. and the service at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow at the Colquitt City Cemetery with Brett Adam Tabb, William Felix Tabb, III, Rob Boyd, Mitch Mock, and Vince Yarborough serving as pall bearers.
Dr. Merritt-Manning graduated from Miller County High School in 1964. She received a BS, ED from Valdosta State University 1968, a M.ED from Georgia Southwestern 1974, and a ED.D in 1988 from Nova University. Dr. Merritt-Manning was an assistant principal and taught Science/Social Studies in the Dougherty County School System. She was a consultant with Manning Education Consulting Company and co-owner of Manning/Merritt Trucking Company in Panama City Beach, FL.
Dr. Merritt-Manning was a member of the Chehaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Baptist faith, and involved with various professional, civic, and charitable organizations in the Albany community.
She is survived by an uncle, Felix (Iva) Tabb, Jr., and an aunt, Juanita Tabb Lockhart; Nephews and Nieces: Michael Mock. Michelle (Alan) Humphrey, Mitch (Tina) Mock, Mia (Vance) Yarborough, Hattie Merritt, Alexis (Duane) Porte, brother and sister in law, Charles Edgar "Pete" (Maria Harris) Manning, and numerous great nephews and nieces.
Dr. Merritt-Manning was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Michael Stafford Manning, her parents Robert LaDonne and Muriel Tabb Merritt, Sr. Siblings: Robert LaDonne Merritt, Jr., Marsha Merritt Mock, and Robert LaDonne Merritt III.
To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Manning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
