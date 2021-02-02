Gene Jackson, 87, of Cuthbert, GA died on Tuesday, February 02, 2021 in the Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home in Cuthbert. Private graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. David McFather officiating.
Mr. Jackson was born on September 9, 1933 in Morgan, GA the son of the late Hiram Abiff and Lytt Ragan Jackson. He was a retired rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office, Randolph County Farmer and a long term Deacon of the Damascus Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his Parents, his Wife, Gloria Hooks Jackson, a Sister, Jeanette Medaris, a Brother, Jimmy Jackson and a Grandson, Roy Jackson.
Survivors include 2 Sons, Dr. Eugene H. (Ivy) Jackson of Hawkinsville and Rodney A. (Terri) Jackson of Cuthbert, 2 Sisters, Sheila Sullavan of Florida and Ada Evermon of Columbus, GA, a Brother, Bruce Jackson of Columbus, GA, 7 Grandchildren, Misty (Rodney) Joiner, Troy Jackson, Gabi (Matt) Kendrick, Ashley (Dusty) Peppers, Courtney (Nick) Fader, Buck (Amber) Jackson and Niki (Dakota) Sloan, a Granddaughter-in-law, Tara Sauls Jackson and 12 Great Grandchildren, Emma, Reid, Meredith, Maggie, Jackson, Jacob, T. C., Gage, Sarah, Emily, Joseph and Caroline.
Memorials may be made to the Damascus Baptist Church in care of Lisa Lovett at 268 Lovett Farm Rd. Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.