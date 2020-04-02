Gene Sadler
Albany, GA
Gene Sadler
Mr. Gene Sadler, 63, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
A graveside funeral service for the family only will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, the service will be videoed and shared at 6:00 p.m. on Hall & Hall Funeral Home's Facebook for those not in attendance.
Gene was born December 14, 1956, in Albany, to the late John and Geraldine Flowers Sadler.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Dean Sadler, Larry Sadler, and Ronald Sadler.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife Dot Sadler of Albany; his children, Tommy McNair and his wife Cindy of Leesburg, Gidget Cubitt of Cumming, Rachel Butler and her husband Jared of Albany, and Matthew Sadler and his wife Tracy of Albany; 7 grandchildren; and his siblings, John Thomas Sadler and Barbara of Panama City, FL, Steve Sadler and Barbara of Sylvester, Billy Sadler and Willie of Warne, NC, Ann Worley of Chipley, FL, Danny Sadler and Becky of Cordele, and Donald Ray Sadler of Pensacola, FL.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
