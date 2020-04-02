Albany, GA
Gene Sadler
Mr. Gene Sadler, 63, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
A graveside funeral service for the family only will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, the service will be videoed and shared at 6:00 p.m. on Hall & Hall Funeral Home's Facebook for those not in attendance.
Gene was born December 14, 1956, in Albany, to the late John and Geraldine Flowers Sadler.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Dean Sadler, Larry Sadler, and Ronald Sadler.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife Dot Sadler of Albany; his children, Tommy McNair and his wife Cindy of Leesburg, Gidget Cubitt of Cumming, Rachel Butler and her husband Jared of Albany, and Matthew Sadler and his wife Tracy of Albany; 7 grandchildren; and his siblings, John Thomas Sadler and Barbara of Panama City, FL, Steve Sadler and Barbara of Sylvester, Billy Sadler and Willie of Warne, NC, Ann Worley of Chipley, FL, Danny Sadler and Becky of Cordele, and Donald Ray Sadler of Pensacola, FL.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Sadler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 deaths in Dougherty County at 30 after two additional deaths on Tuesday morning
- Albany developer transforms Village Green Shopping Center
- COVID-19 toll continues to climb in Dougherty County and southwest Georgia region
- Albany: Living in a coronavirus 'hot spot'
- Georgia's COVID-19 total now stands at 2,683 cases, 83 deaths
- Georgia has had 3,817 COVID-19 cases, and 108 deaths
- Jurors finish hearing evidence in August 2019 downtown Albany slaying
- Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: State is in the fight with southwest Georgia
- Jail Report
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only and not meant for scientific use.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.