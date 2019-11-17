Geneva Heaven, 51, of Lee County, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be 2 PM Monday at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate.
A native of Albany, Mrs. Heaven had lived in Florida for a number of years where she worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She was preceded in death by her father John Casaday and her son David Duane Heaven.
Survivors include her husband Bruce Heaven, Lee County, mother and step father Janice and Ottis Sinqufield, Lee County, step brothers, Michael Sinqufield, Edison, Tim Sinqufield, Dothan, AL, sister in law, Connie Jarrett, Terrell County, brother in law, Donald Heaven, Terrell County, step grandmother, Frances Mason, Eufaula, AL and her fur babies, Peaches and Cricket.
The family will receive friends 3 to 5 PM Sunday at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
