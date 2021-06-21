Geneva L. Renaue of Leesburg passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at First Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens.
A native of Blakely, Mrs. Renaue was born to the late Ira Herbert Hay and Vernice Batchler Hay. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, attending the widows group luncheon with ladies from First Free Will, playing Skipo (she won every time!). Mrs. Renaue joined First Free Will Baptist Church in 1957 and was a member of the Christian Laborers Sunday School class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel P. Renaue and her siblings: Eunice Apperson, Evolene Scott, Victoria Yon, Carolyn Chestnut and Buddy Hay; and a son-in-law, Jack Rainwater.
She is survived by two daughters: Vivian Kennedy (Clay) and Pattie Rainwater; two sons: Daniel Renaue (Carla Bryan) and David Renaue (Donna); seven grandchildren: Carmon Kennedy, Jeffery Kennedy (Kadarius Nichols-Kennedy), Valerie Brian (Randall), Christopher Kennedy (Susan), Brendalynne Rainwater, BJ Rainwater (Stacey), and Andrew Renaue; thirteen great-grandchildren: Andre' Arnold (Madison), Mickie Brian, Clayton Kennedy, Jackson Rainwater, Lillie Rainwater, Krystopher Kehoe, Anthony Kehoe, David Renaue, Anleigh Dixon, Adalyn Renaue, Jiren Kennedy, Jordyn Kennedy, and Jeff Cardinale; three great great-grandchildren: Camdyn Ford, Ariyah Arnold and Asher Arnold; and two sisters: Emogene Dyer and Loura Hosey.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N. Westover Blvd., Albany, GA 31707. You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting www.kimbrellstern.com.
