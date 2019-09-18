Genie Lea Daniel Brewer of Stanton TX, formerly of Albany and Americus GA, passed away on September 14, 2019, one day after her 47th birthday, after a short battle with cancer. Genie was a homemaker, who enjoyed life to the fullest, she loved music, and her 5 rescue dogs.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel from 6:00-8:00 PM. Graveside will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM with her step-son Joshua Brewer officiating the service.
Genie is survived by her husband of 23 years, Harold Gary (Chip) Brewer, Jr; her beloved parents Billy Gene and Dorothy Dawson Daniel of Albany; a step-daughter and son-in law, Brandi Rogus (Randy) and their four children of Austin TX; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Joshua Brewer (Morgan) and their two daughters of Russellville, AL; a mother and father-in law, Sue Reeves (Wayne) of Seymour, TN; four sisters Myra Dykes of Moultrie, Karen Boyd of Leesburg, Robin Mays of Leesburg, and Pamela Klias of Albany; three brothers Frank Sadler of Americus, Keith Sadler of Albany, and Bill Daniel of Albany, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
