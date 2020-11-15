George Arthur Anderson, Sr., 92, of Albany, GA died Saturday November 14, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Social distancing will be respected.
Born in Lumber City, GA, Mr. Anderson was the son of the late William Henry Anderson, Sr. and Alice May Anderson.
He was a graduate of Gainesville Florida High School and a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Army.
After his service time, Mr. Anderson moved to Albany, GA and began working with Southern Bell Telephone Company as a switchman and retired after thirty-eight years of service. George enjoyed hunting quail, raising and riding horses and watching TV westerns.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, John Anderson, Ed Anderson, Leroy Anderson, Henry Anderson, Louise Ellis, Maude Nixon and Iris Hennessee.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Frances Anderson, a of son, George A. Anderson, Jr. (Jodi) all of Albany, GA, a daughter, Iris Suzanne Anderson (Allen Land), Martinez, GA, grandchildren, Emily Anderson, Courtney Vondenberger (Jason), great-grandchildren Evan Vondenberger, Madison Vondenberger all of Murfreesboro, TN, sister-in-law, Rossie Money, Abbeville, Al. and his beautiful quarter horses, Fancy and Scarlett.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring make memorials in memory of George A. Anderson, Sr. to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA, 31721.
