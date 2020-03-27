Mr. George Washington Brown, Sr., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Apostle Johnny Mitchell will officiate.
Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memory: two daughters, Bertha Brown Calloway of Albany, GA, and Jerrie Brown (William) Reese of Albany, GA; two sons, George (Gail) Brown, Jr. of Dawson, GA, and William (Sheneki) Brown of Albany, GA; two sisters, Mary L.(Jerry)Hicks of Atlanta, GA, and Pearlie Johnson of Dawson, GA; one brother ,Tom Bryant of Dawson, GA; one grandson, Elijah A. Reese, a life-long friend and co- worker Willie Jordan, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
