George Fleming
Albany, GA
George Fleming
Mr. George Fleming 95 of Albany,GA departed this life at his residence. Funeral service will be held Sunday November 3,2019 at 2 P.M. in the sanctuary of New Saint James Baptist Church ,947 Camp Osborn Oakfield, GA. Interment will follow in of New Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements. .To share a memory with The Family of Mr. George Fleming or to sign our online guestbook please visit www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service
Albany, GA
(229) 430-8800

