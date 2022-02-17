George Jamil Saba

George Jamil (Mr. Mil) Saba, 85, of Opelika, Al formerly Albany, GA died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL. Private graveside funeral services will be held.
Sheriff Saba was born in Albany, Dougherty County, Georgia, and is a graduate of Albany High School. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1960 through 1962, which included a tour of duty in Germany.
He began his career in law enforcement in April of 1970 as a Deputy Sheriff with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office and was promoted to Chief Investigator in 1972 where he served until he was elected Sheriff. He served as Sheriff of Dougherty County from January of 1985 until he retired December of 2008.
During his 24 years as Sheriff, he provided inspirational leadership in the community in the areas of crime reduction and youth education on the evils of drugs. His efforts spearheaded the establishment of a very successful summer Gang Resistance Education and Training Program Camp attended by hundreds of at-risk area youth. His reputation of helping people, no matter who they were, was evident by his starting up a Substance Abuse Education Program for inmates at the Dougherty County Jail Facility. This program has not only reduced the population at the jail, but positively affected hundreds of lives in the community and made it a better and safer place to live.
He received numerous honors and awards throughout his career in law enforcement and was an active member of many civic and charitable organizations. He served as President of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association as well as President of the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Georgia /Sheriffs' Youth Homes Foundation. He served as the Chairman of the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia. He was appointed by the Governor as a member of the Georgia Public Safety Committee. He was the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit and is a charter member of the Albany Sports Hall of Fame. He served on the Dougherty County Child Abuse Protocol Committee, Child Death Investigations Protocol Committee, Sexual Assault Protocol Committee, and many others.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Jaye Adams, Opelika, AL, son, Jim Saba, Orange City, Fl, daughter, Lauren Jaye Adams and her husband, Jeremie Hansen, Farmington, UT and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Sheriff George Jamil Saba to Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, 3000 Hwy 42N, McDonough, GA, 30253 or St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 421 Edgewood Lane, Albany, GA, 31701.
