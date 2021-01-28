Mr. George Lewis, 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. His graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Reverend Patrick Holloway will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of the final arrangements.
Mr. Lewis leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Annie Pearl Lewis; his children Barbara Lewis, Lacreasha Small, Leonard Lewis, Bobby Lee Lewis, and George Lewis Jr.; his siblings, Caroline Rogers, Ruby Dean Mitchell, Annie Will (Clarence Sr.) Ware, Annie Mae Mitchell, Illean Bowen, and Willie Lewis; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
