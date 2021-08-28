George Michael Milam Aug 28, 2021 Aug 28, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Michael MilamAlbany, GAGeorge Michael Milam, 75, of Albany, GA died 8/29/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of George Milam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. 