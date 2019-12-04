George Pressley, Sr.

George L. Pressley, Sr., 80, of Lee County, GA died Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Willson Hospice House surrounded by his wife and loving family. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Rev. Steve Kegley will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Mr. Pressley was born in Lowndesville, SC on June 17, 1939, one of twelve children, to the late Wilburn and Inez Pressley. He moved with his family at the age of five to Toccoa, GA and after school he joined the United States Army.
After serving his country, Mr. Pressley moved to Albany, GA in 1962 and he was employed with Albany Glass and Radiator (PPG). He moved to Lee County, GA in 1970 and started Pressley Electric Company which he owned and operated for forty five years.
Mr. Pressley was a Baptist by faith. He served on the Leesburg City Council from 1985 until 1995 and was recognized as Lee County's "Man of the Year" in 2013. Mr. Pressley was a baseball coach for the Lee County Recreational Department, a member and Past-President of the Lee County Civitan Club, a member of the Sportsman Club, The Loyal Order of the Moose # 1285 and the American Legion Post # 82.
One of Mr. Pressley's proudest gifts to Lee County was to serve as SANTA CLAUS for the last thirty four years in the Leesburg Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa and visiting children in the NICU at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Mr. Pressley was preceded in death by his siblings, William "Robert" Pressley, Anvil Pressley, H.B. "Curly" Pressley, Steven Pressley, Margaret Hutchinson, Viola Dean and Perella Flynn.
The family would like to thank all the Nurses, CNA, Housekeeping and Physicians who cared for him and helped his family during his lengthy illness. Mr. Pressley was well known, loved and respected by all those who knew him. He will certainly be missed by his wife of 60 years, his eight children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Loma Pressley, his eight children, Peggy (George) Hall, George (Carol) Pressley, Jr., Beverly Pressley, Sandra (Jeff) Fordham, Judy Stephan, Janice (Chuck) Peek, Dolly (Buddy) Poore and Terry Pressley, a brother, Preston (Jean) Pressley, a sister, Shirley Carter, twenty four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1285 will host a meal on Tuesday for the family from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and friends are welcome to bring a dish and join the family for fellowship.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Pressley to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of George Pressley, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.