Mr. George Tolbert, Sr., 94, answered his heavenly call on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson.
Mr. Tolbert leaves to cherish loving memories his children, Tommy Tolbert (Cora), George Tolbert, Jr., Wilson Tolbert (Priscilla), Walter Tobert (Mary Ann), Willie D. Tolbert (Shirlene), Gloria Robinson (Arthur), Jimmy Tolbert (Tami), Eddie Tolbert, and Carolyn Mitchell (Gregory) all of Dawson, Georgia, Elbert Tolbert (Paulette) of Browns Mills, NJ, and Betty Johnson (Curtis) of Albany, GA. George leaves 24 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; five sisters, Molly Tolbert of Clearwater, FL, Ethel Cooper of Miami, FL, Bernice Ellis, Rebecca Hall both of Albany, GA, and Sarah French of Macon, GA; a brother, Roberto Hudson of Albany, GA, special great-grandchildren Delonte "D-Man", Kaleb,''PeeWee" and Khyzer "WeeWee"; a few close friends of many years, Annie Bell Jones, Walter Jordan, Jr. Jenkins, and Mann Calloway: and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.come
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.