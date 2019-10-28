George W. Rice

George Woodson "Woody" Rice, 67, of Brinson, GA passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Early Memorial Nursing Home in Blakely. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Burke officiating.
Woody was born on December 10, 1951 in Cuthbert the son of the late Isaac Osma and Ruby Faye Black Rice. He was a Cattle rancher, a high school graduate and a member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Ashley (Ben) Grimsley of Weston and Heidi (Matt) Breeden of Leesburg, 2 sons, Ken (Letitia) Rice of Albany and Mickey (Molly) Rice of Shellman, 11 grandchildren, Hayden Rice, Tyler Rice, Chandler Rice, Gracen Rice, Gabriel Rice, Garison Rice, Bo Grimsley, Sutton Grimsley, Levi Grimsley, Presley Breeden, and Noah Breeden.
Memorials may be made to Integrity Cares at 303 Shotwell St. Bainbridge, GA 39819. A visitation for friends will held on Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
