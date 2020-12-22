A graveside service for George Washington Avery, Jr. of Cordele will be held at 2:00 PM. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Rainey Family Funeral Services. George, 94, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2020 at his residence. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late George Washington Avery, Sr. and Mary Schofield Avery. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Mary Frances Avery, a granddaughter Cristi Campbell and a son-in-law, John W. Campbell. George was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served his country during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He owned Avery auto sales and was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He is survived by three children, daughters, Doretha Campbell of Macon and Lynn Avery of Albany and son, Randy Avery of Vienna; grandchildren and their spouses, Lee and Alicia Campbell, Chad and Amanda Campbell, Blake and Amanda Avery, Corey and Rachel Avery and Lauren Avery; great-grandchildren Kelsey (Hillary) Hamby, Witt Campbell, Candler Campbell, Mimi Jewel Campbell, Lillyann Avery, Jaymson Avery, Anna Avery, Brialee Avery, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guestbook is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
3:00PM
-
-, - -
2:00PM-3:00PM
PO Box 416 1415 East 24th Ave.
Cordele, GA 31010-0416
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New grocery store expected to bring boost to south Albany
- Albany city commissioner victim of phone, email hacks
- Lee County outlasts talented Westlake, heads to state championship game
- Georgia college student jailed in Cayman Islands for violating its COVID-19-related restrictions
- Thanksgiving COVID spike in Dougherty County points to need for smart holiday gatherings
- Dougherty police seek information in theft of SUV from a Putney residence
- Longtime Monroe head football coach Charles Truitt steps down
- Chehaw to put new spin on Festival of Lights
- South Georgia man dies in camper fire near Terrell and Webster County line
- Alabama wins offensive slugfest with Florida in SEC Championship Game
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Beautiful Southern home in downtown Moultrie designed by Frank McCall
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home on Lake Chehaw boasts butler's pantry and elevator
- GIFT GUIDE: Last minute holiday gift ideas
- Vintage photos of America's most popular dog breeds
- Year in review: 100 best movies of 2020
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 22
- Highest-paid jobs in construction
- PHOTOS: SEC Championship Game, Alabama vs. Florida
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to critics
- 50 historic photos from American military history
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.