A graveside service for George Washington Avery, Jr. of Cordele will be held at 2:00 PM. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Rainey Family Funeral Services. George, 94, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2020 at his residence. Born in Cordele, he was the son of the late George Washington Avery, Sr. and Mary Schofield Avery. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 73 years Mary Frances Avery, a granddaughter Cristi Campbell and a son-in-law, John W. Campbell. George was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served his country during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He owned Avery auto sales and was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He is survived by three children, daughters, Doretha Campbell of Macon and Lynn Avery of Albany and son, Randy Avery of Vienna; grandchildren and their spouses, Lee and Alicia Campbell, Chad and Amanda Campbell, Blake and Amanda Avery, Corey and Rachel Avery and Lauren Avery; great-grandchildren Kelsey (Hillary) Hamby, Witt Campbell, Candler Campbell, Mimi Jewel Campbell, Lillyann Avery, Jaymson Avery, Anna Avery, Brialee Avery, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guestbook is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

Dec 26
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 26, 2020
3:00PM
Sunnyside Cemetery
Dec 26
Visitation
Saturday, December 26, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Rainey Family Funeral Services
PO Box 416 1415 East 24th Ave.
Cordele, GA 31010-0416
