George William Gill, 90, of Albany, GA, died Thursday April 8, 2021 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Mr. Gill was born on January 1, 1931 in Plant City, FL to Benjamin and Dovie Gill. He grew up there, graduated from High School and joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Gill met his late wife, Margaret Garrett Gill of Worth County, GA and moved to Albany, GA. They were married for sixty-two years before her death in 2019.
Mr. Gill owned and operated Steve's Trim Shop for many years, restored antique automobiles and was known as an expert on early Ford Model T's and A's. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and served as the Dougherty County Coroner for one term. Mr. Gill was also a member of Triangle Lodge # 708 F&AM and Hasan Shriners where he was a member of and was a past Commander of The Legion of Honor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Mary L. and Art Dalton, a brother, Alfred H. Gill and a brother-in-law, Eddie Kennedy.
Survivors include his daughters, Patty (Mike) Turner of Martin, TN and Kathy (Randy) King of Albany, GA, a brother, David H. (Shirley) Gill of Ft. Lonesome, FL, a sister, JoAnn (Richard) Jackson of Brandon, FL, a sister-in-law, Ruth Gill of Zephyrhills, FL, a sister Viola Gill of Ft. Green, FL, his grandchildren, Chris King, Beth King both of Albany, GA, and a great-granddaughter, Embry Smith.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Gill to Shriners Hospitals For Children c/o the transportation fund at Hasan Shriners, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA, 31701.
Casual attire will be appropriate for the service.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
