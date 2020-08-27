Mr. George Woodfin Etheredge, Sr., 95 of Sylvester died Thursday August 27, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care in Albany.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Kimball United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Brooks will officiate.
Mr. Etheredge was born on January 15, 1925 in Anderson City to the late George Hill and Mittie Mae Cannon Etheredge. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was a United States Army Veteran having served in WWII. Mr. Etheredge was the former owner/operator of Etheredge Service Station and was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, and going to the beach and the mountains, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, George W. Etheredge, Jr., of Anderson City; Jeana Etheredge Blair of Leesburg and Ed Etheredge of Leesburg; grandchildren, Woodfin Etheredge (Summer), Tamara B. Shrable (Beau) and Wilder Etheredge; great grandchildren, Brock Shrable and Zoey Etheredge.
In addition to his parents Mr. Etheredge was preceded in death by his wife, Vedia Carolyn Etheredge on March 2, 2013.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.