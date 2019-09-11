Georgia Ann Brooks Corbin, 80, of Albany, GA died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church, 1753 Evergreen Road, Sylvester, GA. Rev. Lamar Robinson and Rev. Todd Brooks will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Mrs. Corbin was born in Bridgeboro, GA to the late George W. and Verna Pate Brooks. She attended Bridgeboro High School and graduated from Worth County High School before moving to Albany, GA in 1968. She obtained her LPN certification and was employed at Palmyra Hospital for twenty years and had also been a sales representative for Avon since 1974.
Mrs. Corbin was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Brooks, Lucille Shipley, Marjorie Robinson, and her son, Michael Pate.
Survivors include her husband, Robert J. "Bob" Corbin, Albany, GA, her children, Clara A. Canaday, Moultrie, GA, Kathy Oglesby (James), Acree, GA, and Lewis Pate, Albany, GA, ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
