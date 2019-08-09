Georgia Gilbert Hilson

Georgia Mae Gilbert Hilson
Ms. Georgia Mae Gilbert Hilson, 69 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 10, 2018, at 3:00PM at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 2224 South Madison Street. Reverend Edward J. Heath will officiate. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2120 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 9, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Hilson's daughter, Sonji Hilson, 1229 West Lincoln Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
