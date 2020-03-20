Ms. Georgia Lee Harris, 57, departed this life on March 12, 2020, at Mcleod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Bishop L. B. Ingram will officiate.
Ms. Harris leaves to mourn: her loving children, Michael Bozeman (Briana) of Albany, GA, Shalandy Bozeman (Jontavian) of South Carolina, Sammy Harris, Jr., of Atlanta, GA, Dontaevious Harris and Latosha Harris, both of Dawson, GA; two sisters: Ella Jackson (William) and Emma White, both of Dawson GA; two brothers: David Daniel (Dianna) of Ashburn, GA, and Junior Mcdaniel of Albany, GA; her grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Laquayvion, Sierra, Shauntay, Jamaal, Caleb, Mariah, Levi, Braylen, Jaiden, Kaiden, Kylee, Arnelle, Bryson, Aubria, Ma'Kiyah, Monayshia, Jason, Justin, Hattionna, Samarian, Ashton, Lilly, Dontaevious II, Dontaevious III, Aubrey, Santana, Sabrina, and Jay Johnson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.