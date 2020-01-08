Lee County, GA
Georgia Mae Quaglietta
Georgia Mae Quaglietta, 84, of Lee County, GA, died January 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Quaglietta was a native of Ashburn, GA, born to the late Miles and Lela Kennedy. She lived on the family farm until moving to Tifton at ten years of age. She graduated from Tift County High School and married Anthony J. Quaglietta, Jr. in 1954. The couple made a home in Queens, NY for some years, and returned to Albany in 1973. Mrs. Quaglietta loved caring for her family and was a homemaker, but she also found time to be a manager at Merry Acres. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Quaglietta, Jr., and her son, Anthony Joseph Quaglietta, III.
Survivors include her son, Frank Quaglietta and his wife Sherry, Leesburg, GA, her sister, Diane Q. Johnson, Palm Coast, FL, four grandchildren, Frankie Quaglietta (Amy), Stephen Joseph Quaglietta, all of McDonough, GA, Michael George Quaglietta (Jenny), Marci Quaglietta, all of Lee Co, GA, and two great grandchildren, Anthony Joseph Quaglietta and John Michael Quaglietta.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
Georgia Mae Quaglietta, 84, of Lee County, GA, died January 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Quaglietta was a native of Ashburn, GA, born to the late Miles and Lela Kennedy. She lived on the family farm until moving to Tifton at ten years of age. She graduated from Tift County High School and married Anthony J. Quaglietta, Jr. in 1954. The couple made a home in Queens, NY for some years, and returned to Albany in 1973. Mrs. Quaglietta loved caring for her family and was a homemaker, but she also found time to be a manager at Merry Acres. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Quaglietta, Jr., and her son, Anthony Joseph Quaglietta, III.
Survivors include her son, Frank Quaglietta and his wife Sherry, Leesburg, GA, her sister, Diane Q. Johnson, Palm Coast, FL, four grandchildren, Frankie Quaglietta (Amy), Stephen Joseph Quaglietta, all of McDonough, GA, Michael George Quaglietta (Jenny), Marci Quaglietta, all of Lee Co, GA, and two great grandchildren, Anthony Joseph Quaglietta and John Michael Quaglietta.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.