Georgia Lou Venable Ryan, 85, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Pastor Stan Glass will officiate.
Mrs. Ryan was born June 25, 1934. She was born in Elkmont, Alabama to George Washington Venable and Francis Bland Venable. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Billy Joe (B. J.), who passed away 7 months ago, and her brother, Donald Venable.
She is survived by two daughters, Aletha Ryan and Kaye Copeland (Mike), and two sons, David Ryan (Mary) and Eddie Ryan (Tammy), grandchildren, Amanda Wilson (Lionel), Ryan Copeland (Christie), Matthew Copeland, JayLynn Glass (Josh), and Chad Ryan (Andrew), great-grandchildren, Heath Glass, Abby Wilson, Harrison Glass, and Izabel Glass, her brother Bob Venable from Maumee, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She married her husband, Billy Joe, on June 2, 1954.
Mrs. Ryan was a stay at home mom to her four children until they all started school. Then, she worked as a cashier at a few grocery stores in Albany. She retired from the Marine Corp Exchange to travel with B. J. in their motorhome.
She volunteered in the library at Morningside Elementary School for 15 years. She loved shelving books and working with the children and staff there. The students always called her, Mrs. Copeland's mom, not Mrs. Ryan no matter how much they were corrected. That just tickled her so much.
She loved to do cross stitch, work with plants, and watch her hummingbirds, which she called her babies.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Oaks at Oakland Plantation in Leesburg, and especially, Willson Hospice House for the love and care Mrs. Ryan received from them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willson Hospice House, through Phoebe Foundation 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707, or Samaritan's Purse, 436 FL-71, Wewahitcka, Fl., 32465
