Gerald Garrett Gerst "Jerry", 76, of Albany, GA passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He was born September 6th, 1943 to parents Herman and Ethel Gerst in Albany, GA. Jerry graduated from Albany High School in 1961 and received his degree from Vanderbilt University and interior design school in New York City. He married Sue Stith Gerst in 1965. Jerry co-owned and was an interior designer for Gerst Brothers Furniture. He was a lover of the outdoors and an avid fisherman and birdwatcher. Jerry was on the 1959 Albany High School State Championship football team and attended Vanderbilt University on a football scholarship. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Ethel Gerst and sister Joyce Campell. Survivors include his two children Gerald Garrett Gerst, Jr. and his wife Katie; Cole Gerst and his wife Lea Anne; two grandchildren Gerald Garrett "Rett" Gerst III; Hannah Elizabeth Gerst; two sisters Janet Robbins; Debbie Pickron and husband Sam; two brother-in-law's Bob Campbell; and Pete Stith and his wife Sherry. Jerry was laid to rest at the Zorn Memorial Garden at First United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Littleton Fund at First United Methodist Church in Albany @ Give online You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Gerst by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
