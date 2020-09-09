Mr. Gerald Wade Merritt, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville. Burial will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Visitation will be from 2 PM until the Funeral Hour on Saturday.
Mr. Merritt was a native of Irwin County and was a longtime South GA resident. He lived in Albany before retiring to the much loved country near Fitzgerald. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, Army, and Air Force, and a member of Ocilla United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton E. and Ada Harper Merritt; and 11 brothers and sisters including, Charles Winston Merritt, also interred at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery and Wendell Merritt of Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nellie Ruth Merritt; daughter, Susan (Fred) Boothe; granddaughter, Lizzy, all of Alpharetta; Sister, Joyce Carter of Fernandina Beach, FL; niece, Marie (Sister) Brown; nephews, Brian and Shawn Smith, Mike and Mell Merritt, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the country.
express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville
