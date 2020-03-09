Dawson, GA
Geraldine Herrington
 Geraldine Baumbach Herrington, 78, of Dawson died March 5, 2020 at her residence in Dawson.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Pebble City Cemetery. Rev. Richard Azbell will officiate.
Born December 13, 1941 in Vineland, New Jersey, Mrs. Herrington was the daughter of the late George Baumbach and Madeline Lindner Baumbach. She was a homemaker and a member of Pebble City Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Angelo Ramos, Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Herrington of Dawson; two daughters, Bonnie Hayes (Johnny) of Bronwood and Judy Ramos of Ormond Beach, FL; two sons, George Herrington (Elizabeth) of Dawson and Robert Herrington (Holly) of Dawson; three sisters, Lavinia Ausburn, Madeline Lofgren, and Virginia Decosta, all of New Jersey; six grandchildren, Angelo Ramos, Jr., Melissa Balderas (Sabino), Ashley Herrington, Sharon Allen (Nick), Angela Herrington, and Frederick Loatman, Jr.; and 24 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
