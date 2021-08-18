Gertie Geraldine Jordan Thrasher, 78, of Quitman, GA, formerly of Albany, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021, at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, in Blakely Cemetery with Rev. Michael Warren officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Geraldine was born in Early Co. to the late Johnny William "Hoke" Jordan and Vera Williams Jordan. A Marine's wife, she lived in numerous locations throughout her husband's career but always returned to Albany. She worked in the banking industry as a mortgage loan officer and was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Albany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Ruby Jane Jordan, Harvey Gene Jordan, and Barbara Faye Jordan.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, Bob Thrasher; her daughter, Kay Patterson (Mike) of Quitman and their daughters, Niki & Lexi; a brother, Ray Jordan of Blakely; a sister-in-law, Florence Jordan; and her dear special friends, Judy Day (Fred) of Albany and family along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
