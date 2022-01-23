Geraldine Mathis McMillan, 96, of Albany, GA died January 23, 2022 at Seymour Southern Comfort in Bronwood, GA. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Lowes Funeral Home in Helena, GA. Rev. Pete Daughtry will officiate.
Mrs. McMillan was born in Jacksonville, GA on February 5, 1925 to Clayton and Annie Mathis. She was raised in Telfair County and graduated from Workmore High School. She married James McMillan 1947 and they moved to Macon, GA where they raised their family and she was employed with Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets.
Mrs. McMillan was a member of South Side United Methodist Church in Macon, GA and she loved to read, enjoyed doing for others and caring and cooking for her family. She moved to Albany, GA twenty-two years ago to be closer to her daughter and attended Albany Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee McMillan, Sr., and her siblings, Oveda Ashley, Maudine Conley, Jeana Quick, Bud Mathis, Lawton Mathis, Charles Mathis, and Lynn Bonnette.
Survivors include her son, Dr. James L. "Jim" McMillan of Statesboro, GA, her daughter, Sandra McMillan (Bobby) Powell of Albany, GA, her brother, Richard (Joyce) Mathis of Gray, GA, her grandchildren, James (Neha) Powell of Roswell, GA, Casey Powell of Atlanta, GA, Caroline McMillan of Statesboro, GA and Margaret McMillan (Jason Hamrin) of Knoxville, TN and her great-grandchildren, Lena Powell and Neal Powell.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Lowes Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. McMillan to The Alzheimer's Association, 2402 N. Tift Ave., Suite 102, Tifton, GA 31794, or a charity of your choice.
