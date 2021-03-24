Geraldine Mills Howell, 86, of Albany, GA passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her daughter's residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Cairo, GA, Mrs. Howell has resided in Albany GA for more than fifty years. She was retired from M & Mars and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving Mother with a Heart of Gold, compassionate and determined.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Mills and Molly Frances Harrison, sons, John Wendell Humphries and Rodney D. Humphries and a brother, Kenneth Mills.
Survivors include her husband, Lynwood B. Howell, daughters, Debra Ann Atkinson all of Albany, GA, Amanda Williams (Gregory), Leesburg, GA, sons, Larry Jerome Humphries, Sylvester, GA, Mark Humphries (Kim), Albany, GA, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.