Geraldine (Jerry) Reid Hembree, 84, of Albany, GA went home to be with her Savior and Lord on January 29, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Jerry was born on June 11, 1936 in Tampa, FL. She grew up in Jacksonville, FL where she met Bob in High School. She loved to say they were high school sweethearts. She retired from Dougherty Middle School.
Jerry was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church and Shining Lights Sunday School Class. She loved being Nana to her grandchildren. Jerry had a strong faith and loved sharing her faith with others. She had a heart for people, and ministered to many people through various ministries including the pregnancy support center and the diversion center. She was a long time Sunday school teacher.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents Eleanor and Charles Reid. Survivors include her husband of 65 years Bob Hembree, her children Jenny Lloyd (Jay) of Denver, CO, Greg Hembree (Sylvia) of Thomasville, GA, Becky Layfield (Mike) of Lake Blackshear, GA, five grandchildren James Lloyd of Idaho Springs, CO, Hannah Baer (Mike) of Centennial, CO, Whitney Hembree of Atlanta, GA, Kendal Evans (Blake) of Dunwoody, GA, Cody Layfield of Dunwoody, GA, two great grandchildren Dallas and Blake Baer of Centennial, CO, two brothers Calvin Reid (Donna) of Hilliard, FL, Kenny Reid (Marilyn) of Douglas, GA, one sister Cindy Phillips (Randy) of Callahan, FL, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to Meet the Need c/o Sherwood Baptist Church 2201 Whispering Pines Road. Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
