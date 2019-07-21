Services for Gertrude Williams, 89, of Cotton will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Burns Memorial United Methodist Church where she was a member. William Lee will officiate the services. Mrs. Williams passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home. Born January 15, 1930 in Mitchell County she was the daughter of the late Clay and Nettie Britt Harvey. She was retired from Coats and Clarks. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Skipper (Roy) of Cotton; two sons, Michael Williams (Barbara) of Enoree, SC; and Donnie Williams (Lisa) of Ft. Walton, Fl; grandchildren, Brandi Eddings (Gene) of Coolidge; Ricky Williams of Atlanta; Michael Williams of Atlanta; William Lee of Cotton; Clay Lee of Lester; Woody Lee (Dena) of St. Louis; Mark Williams of California; Robin Williams of Panama City, Fl; Denisa Saulen of Laurens, SC; Noah Williams of Atlanta and Zach Williams, Tina Herndon (Fred) of Lakeland, FL and Torrey Skipper (Susan) of Lakeland, FL; 8 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Parents, husbands, Cecil Williams and Schylur Williams, a son, Shane Williams. brothers and sisters, James Harvey, Homer Harvey, Eugene Harvey, Verma Butler, Sarah Fulgham, Marvin Harvey, Robert Harvey, Julia Bell Harvey. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00AM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Gertrude Williams
